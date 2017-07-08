Coco overcomes brief wobble to ease into Wimbledon last 16
LONDON Coco Vandeweghe continued her seamless progress at Wimbledon as she booked her spot in the fourth round with a 6-2 6-4 win over fellow American Alison Riske on Saturday.
LONDON Manchester United's former England captain Wayne Rooney was pictured at Everton's training ground on Saturday ahead of a proposed transfer back to the boyhood favorites he first joined aged nine.
Sky Sports News reported that he would be having a medical.
With a fee agreed for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to move in the opposite direction, the way appeared to be clear for the 31-year-old Rooney to leave Old Trafford after 13 years.
He has played more than 550 games for them, scoring 253 goals to become their all-time leading scorer.
But last season he was no longer an automatic selection under manager Jose Mourinho and also lost his place in the England squad.
United were expected to fly to the United States without him to continue their pre-season preparations on Sunday.
STATION DES ROUSSES, France Lilian Calmejane fought off a bout of cramp to claim a solo win in the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, as the overall favorites stayed quiet on the eve of a punishing day in the Jura mountains.