Factbox: Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson's 49 trophies

LONDON (Reuters) - Alex Ferguson will retire at the end of the season as the most successful manager in British soccer and Manchester United’s league title success last month was his 49th club trophy since he began his managerial career with East Stirling in 1974.

The following is a list of his honors:

* St Mirren

1 Scottish First Division (second tier) title 1976-77

- -

* Aberdeen:

3 Scottish Premier League titles: 1979-80, 1983-84, 1984-85

4 Scottish FA Cups: 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86

1 Scottish League Cup: 1985-86

1 European Cup Winners Cup: 1982-83

1 UEFA Super Cup: 1983

- -

* Manchester United

13 Premier League titles: 1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13

5 FA Cups: 1989-90, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1998-99, 2003-04

4 League Cups: 1991-92, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10

10 Charity/Community Shields: 1990 (shared), 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011

2 Champions League: 1998-99, 2007-08

1 European Cup Winners Cup: 1990-91

1 UEFA Super Cup: 1991

1 Intercontinental Cup: 1999

1 FIFA Club World Cup: 2008