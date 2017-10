Factbox: Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson's 49 titles

Manchester United's manager Alex Ferguson celebrates after his team clinched the English Premier League soccer title with a win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester. northern England, April 22, 2013. Manchester United won their 20th league title on Monday when a Robin van Persie hat-trick led them to 3-0 victory over Aston Villa and gave them an unassailable 16-point lead over last season's Premier League champions Manchester City. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Alex Ferguson is the most successful manager in British soccer and Manchester United’s league title success on Monday was his 49th club trophy since he began his managerial career with East Stirling in 1974.

The following is a list of his honors:

* St Mirren

1 Scottish First Division (second tier) title 1976-77

* Aberdeen:

3 Scottish Premier League titles: 1979-80, 1983-84, 1984-85

4 Scottish FA Cups: 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86

1 Scottish League Cup: 1985-86

1 European Cup Winners Cup: 1982-83

1 UEFA Super Cup: 1983

* Manchester United

13 Premier League titles: 1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13

5 FA Cups: 1989-90, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1998-99, 2003-04

4 League Cups: 1991-92, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2009-10

10 Charity/Community Shields: 1990 (shared), 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011

2 Champions League: 1998-99, 2007-08

1 European Cup Winners Cup: 1990-91

1 UEFA Super Cup: 1991

1 Intercontinental Cup: 1999

1 FIFA Club World Cup: 2008