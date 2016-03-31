Soccer: Guardiola faces tough challenge in England - Ferguson

(Reuters) - Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes Pep Guardiola will need time to adapt to Premier League soccer when he takes charge of Manchester City in July but has tipped the Spaniard to be a success.

Guardiola has won numerous trophies in Spain and Germany with Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively but Ferguson feels the English game, known for its fast-paced and physically demanding nature, will pose a completely different challenge.

“Without question Pep has got a fantastic work ethic about him. He has got great coaching ability, there is no doubt about that. Man City have made a real coup in getting him,” the 13-time league champion told British media.

“But Pep won’t find it easy, English soccer is not easy. Every foreign coach that has come to England will tell you that. (Arsenal manager) Arsene Wenger was talking about that a few months after coming and even Jose Mourinho was.”

Meanwhile, the Scot has tipped Leicester City, who have a five-point cushion over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with seven games left to play, to win their first ever league title.

“Leicester have got the bit between their teeth, they’ve been the best team without question throughout the season and they deserve to win it,” the most decorated manager in Premier League history said.

“I only see Tottenham being a danger to Leicester. But Leicester have got the edge. I think they’ll get there.”