England held to goalless draw by 10-man Honduras
June 7, 2014 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

England held to goalless draw by 10-man Honduras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

England's manager Roy Hodgson reacts after his team missed a chance to score against Honduras during their international friendly soccer match ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Miami, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MIAMI (Reuters) - A full-strength England team failed to break down a stubborn Honduras side reduced to 10 men for the last 20 minutes as they drew 0-0 in their last World Cup warmup match in Miami before they fly off to the finals in Brazil.

England striker Daniel Sturridge had the best chance of the game after 22 minutes but his weak left-foot shot missed the far post and he was guilty of wasting two other good opportunities before a 45,379 crowd at the Sun Life stadium.

The match was suspended for 43 minutes in the first half due to the threat of lightning although in the second period the sparks were on the pitch with Honduras reduced to 10 men when Brayan Beckeles caught Leighton Baines in the head with his arm.

England’s opening World Cup game is against Italy on June 14 followed by Uruguay and Costa Rica in Group D. Honduras start versus France before facing Ecuador and Switzerland in Group E.

Reporting by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
