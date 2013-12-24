FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dempsey returns to Fulham on two-month loan deal
#Sports News
December 24, 2013 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

Dempsey returns to Fulham on two-month loan deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

United States' midfielder Clint Dempsey (8) takes the ball past Mexico's Diego Reyes (4) and Hector Moreno (15) during the first half of their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Columbus, Ohio September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

LONDON (Reuters) - United States forward Clint Dempsey is rejoining Fulham on loan for two months from Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders, the struggling Premier League club said on its website (www.fulhamfc.com) on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, who can play as a deep-lying striker or in midfield, returns to Craven Cottage having previously joined the west London club in January 2007 from New England Revolution.

Dempsey, who moved to Seattle from Tottenham Hotspur in the close season, scored 60 goals in 225 games in over five seasons at Fulham which included reaching the 2010 Europa League Final.

He was voted Fulham’s player of the season in 2011-12 for the second straight season before moving to Spurs and the club will be hoping he can quickly recapture his best form as they battle against relegation under new manager Rene Meulensteen.

Fulham are second from bottom of the table with 13 points from 17 games, level on points with Crystal Palace and one point from the safety zone with Sunderland three points adrift. They visit Norwich City on Thursday and Hull City on Saturday.

Reporting by Ken Ferris; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
