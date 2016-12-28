FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Gascoigne taken in hospital after hotel row
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 28, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 8 months ago

Gascoigne taken in hospital after hotel row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former England soccer player Paul Gascoigne arrives at Dudley Magistrates Court, Britain, September 19, 2016.Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - The former England footballer Paul Gascoigne was involved in a fracas in a London hotel, several witnesses said, and taken to hospital after sustaining a head injury.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a disturbance at London's Ace Hotel in Shoreditch on Tuesday night before a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital.

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: "The man has been taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition."

Witness Alvin Carpio said Gascoigne, who has faced a long struggle with alcoholism, was kicked down the stairs after an altercation with another guest.

Another witness posted on Facebook that it was "a shame" to see Gascoigne in such a state.

Gascoigne's spokesman, Terry Baker confirmed to the Daily Mirror that Gascoigne was treated in hospital for a head wound. Mr Baker added: "He hasn't been arrested. He's about to be released and sent home."

In September Gascoigne was fined £1,000 after pleaded guilty to racially aggravated abuse at his one-man show.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Clare Lovell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.