#Sports News
March 3, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. midfielder Holden limps out of latest comeback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Stuart Holden (L) of the U.S. moves the ball away from Honduras' Alexander Lopez during their CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Arlington, Texas July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - United States midfielder Stuart Holden’s wretched luck with injuries continued on Monday when the Bolton Wanderers player limped out of his latest comeback after only 28 minutes.

Holden was out for six months after a leg break close to the knee joint in 2011 and missed a further six months through cartilage damage before rupturing his cruciate ligament last June.

“That’s the end of Holden’s night. Good news is he was back on his feet and able to jog from the field,” second tier English side Bolton said on Twitter after he clutched his knee and later lay on the turf in the Under-21 game against Everton.

Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
