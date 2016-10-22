FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Sublime Shaqiri double lifts Stoke to win at Hull
#Sports News
October 22, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 10 months ago

Sublime Shaqiri double lifts Stoke to win at Hull

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Hull City v Stoke City - Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 22/10/16 Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

(Reuters) - - Stoke midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri netted two fine goals to lead his team to a comfortable 2-0 win at struggling Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Shaqiri put the visitors ahead with a brilliant strike after 26 minutes, cutting in from the wing before unleashing a dipping shot into the top corner.

The Swiss midfielder doubled the lead with a curling free kick five minutes after halftime to lift Stoke out of the bottom three.

Hull offered little in attack and slumped to their fifth league defeat in a row.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
