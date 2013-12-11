Hull applies to FA to change name to Hull Tigers: report

Hull City's Paul McShane (L) celebrates his goal against Tottenham Hotspur with Stephen Quinn during their English League Cup fourth round soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Premier League Hull City have applied to the English FA to change their name to Hull Tigers from next season, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Club owner Assem Allam wants to re-brand the 109-year-old Yorkshire club but the move has provoked a fierce backlash among fans.

Egyptian-born businessman Allam changed the name of the club’s holding company from Hull City Association Football Club to Hull City Tigers in August.

Allam believes a ‘Tigers’ brand would have more of a “global marketing impact”.

Diehard Hull fans have pledged to fight any name change and have formed the campaign group “City Till We Die”.