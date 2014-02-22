FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chelsea snatch late victory, Arsenal and City win
#Sports News
February 22, 2014

Chelsea snatch late victory, Arsenal and City win

Toby Davis

2 Min Read

Chelsea's Frank Lampard (R) challenges Everton's Kevin Mirallas during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - John Terry grabbed a stoppage-time winner as leaders Chelsea showed their Premier League title mettle by snatching a 1-0 victory over Everton on Saturday having looked set to suffer another damaging blow.

The Chelsea captain strained every sinew to get a faint touch to a Frank Lampard free kick in the 93rd minute and keep his team a point clear of Arsenal who thrashed Sunderland 4-1 and three ahead of Manchester City who beat Stoke City 1-0.

After drawing their last league game against West Bromwich Albion and suffering a chastening FA Cup defeat to rivals Manchester City, Jose Mourinho’s side were looking for a morale-boosting return to form.

Yet they looked sluggish for most of the match and after finally sparking into life they came up against a stubborn Everton rearguard that only crumbled deep into added time.

West Brom’s Matej Vydra snatched an 86th-minute equalizer to earn a 1-1 draw against Fulham, denying the London club a win that would have moved them off the foot of the table.

Fulham stay a point behind Cardiff City whose sorry season hit a new low after a 4-0 home defeat by Hull City.

Hull are now six points clear of trouble and one point behind West Ham United who continued their recent resurgence with a 3-1 win over Southampton.

