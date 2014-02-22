Chelsea snatch late victory, Arsenal and City win

Chelsea's Frank Lampard (R) challenges Everton's Kevin Mirallas during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - John Terry grabbed a stoppage-time winner as leaders Chelsea showed their Premier League title mettle by snatching a 1-0 victory over Everton on Saturday having looked set to suffer another damaging blow.

The Chelsea captain strained every sinew to get a faint touch to a Frank Lampard free kick in the 93rd minute and keep his team a point clear of Arsenal who thrashed Sunderland 4-1 and three ahead of Manchester City who beat Stoke City 1-0.

After drawing their last league game against West Bromwich Albion and suffering a chastening FA Cup defeat to rivals Manchester City, Jose Mourinho’s side were looking for a morale-boosting return to form.

Yet they looked sluggish for most of the match and after finally sparking into life they came up against a stubborn Everton rearguard that only crumbled deep into added time.

West Brom’s Matej Vydra snatched an 86th-minute equalizer to earn a 1-1 draw against Fulham, denying the London club a win that would have moved them off the foot of the table.

Fulham stay a point behind Cardiff City whose sorry season hit a new low after a 4-0 home defeat by Hull City.

Hull are now six points clear of trouble and one point behind West Ham United who continued their recent resurgence with a 3-1 win over Southampton.

