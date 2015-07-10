Injury postpones Lampard's MLS debut

Football - Manchester City v Southampton - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 24/5/15 Manchester City's Frank Lampard after the game Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

(Reuters) - England great Frank Lampard will have to wait to make his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut after he was ruled out of New York City FC’s match against Toronto FC on Sunday with a calf strain.

Lampard, 37, signed for the newest MLS franchise from Chelsea in July 2014 but spent last season on loan at Manchester City.

The 106-cap England international arrived in America following his Premier League commitments with City but will have to wait to make his U.S. bow after the injury during training.

“I‘m hugely disappointed to be missing out on Sunday’s game, which I have been really looking forward to,” Lampard told the club’s official website (www.nycfc.com) on Friday.

”I’ve been feeling great in training and have loved working with the squad. Unfortunately I sustained a small strain to me calf during a session.

“The good news is that I should be back in full training next week.”

During a glittering 13-year career at Chelsea, Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League and left Stamford Bridge as the club’s record goalscorer.

Lampard is one of three of New York City’s major close-season signings alongside the arrivals of World Cup winners in Spaniard David Villa and Italy’s Andrea Pirlo.

Former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is expected to make his Los Angeles Galaxy debut in their International Champions Cup match against Club America on Saturday.