FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leicester's title win sparks rise in global merchandise sales
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 13, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

Leicester's title win sparks rise in global merchandise sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Leicester City v Everton - Barclays Premier League - King Power Stadium - 7/5/16 Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the premier league Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

(Reuters) - Leicester City’s march to the Premier League title has been accompanied by a boost in sales revenue, with global exports of club merchandise more than doubling this season.

According to statistics released on Friday by DHL, the club’s official logistics partner, the United States is now importing more Leicester shirts, mugs and general merchandise than any other country, four times more than the next biggest importer, Australia.

Leicester merchandise has been exported to 66 countries in all - more than twice as many as at the start of the season - while the efforts of Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri and the forward, Shinji Okazaki, have boosted sales in Italy and Japan respectively.

“It was brilliant to see the team’s hard work and dedication pay off this season,” Ian Flanagan, Leicester’s commercial director, said.

“And thanks to the success on the pitch, we’ve had great success for the business too. As our team becomes more globally renowned, it is important we continue to reach our fans wherever they are.”

Writing by Simon Cambers; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.