5 months ago
Soccer: Leicester win to increase pressure on Moyes and Sunderland
#Sports News
April 4, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 5 months ago

Soccer: Leicester win to increase pressure on Moyes and Sunderland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Leicester City v Sunderland - Premier League - King Power Stadium - 4/4/17 Leicester City's Islam Slimani scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

April 4 (Reuters) - - Leicester City secured a fifth straight Premier League victory and increased the mounting pressure on bottom-of-the-table Sunderland with a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Sunderland manager David Moyes, who has been widely criticized this week for comments he made to a female reporter last month, saw his side succumb to a fifth defeat in six league games after Islam Slimani powered home a 69th-minute header.

Leicester, who have climbed away from their own relegation battle to the relative safety of mid-table, saw Sunderland go close to an equalizer before Jamie Vardy fired home to seal the points.

With eight games remaining Sunderland have 20 points, eight behind Swansea City in 17th. Leicester, meanwhile, climbed to 10th with 36 points.

Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Toby Davis

