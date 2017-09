Football club Leicester City captain (L-R) Wes Morgan, vice chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, manager Claudio Ranieri and player Kasper Schmeichel stand on stage next to the club's English Premier League trophy during a meeting with the media in Bangkok, Thailand May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - English Premier League champions Leicester City are likely to buy three or four players over the summer, vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha told Reuters.

He declined to say how much money he and his father, club owner and duty free magnate Vichai, would spend.