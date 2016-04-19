FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai monk says good karma will aid Leicester City's football club in title bid
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
April 19, 2016 / 1:11 AM / a year ago

Thai monk says good karma will aid Leicester City's football club in title bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Thai monk believes good karma with help England’s Leicester City Football Club in their chase to win their first English Premier League title.

With only four games remaining, the Thai-owned club are in sight of a championship. Buddhist monk Phra Prommangkalachan, 63, credits the club’s billionaire owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha for their success.

“It’s Vichai’s good deeds that help garner support from fans across the world which became the power for Leicester City Football Club,” he told Reuters TV on Monday.

 “I believe that all the good karma that Vichai has made will be a factor that helps Leicester to definitely win the Premier League.”

The monk has said he would like to travel to England after receiving an invitation from the club’s owner to give a blessing at their King Power Stadium in Leicester. He is also giving away holy cloths to bring luck to the team.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.