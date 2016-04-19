Thai monk says good karma will aid Leicester City's football club in title bid

A Thai monk believes good karma with help England’s Leicester City Football Club in their chase to win their first English Premier League title.

With only four games remaining, the Thai-owned club are in sight of a championship. Buddhist monk Phra Prommangkalachan, 63, credits the club’s billionaire owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha for their success.

“It’s Vichai’s good deeds that help garner support from fans across the world which became the power for Leicester City Football Club,” he told Reuters TV on Monday.

“I believe that all the good karma that Vichai has made will be a factor that helps Leicester to definitely win the Premier League.”

The monk has said he would like to travel to England after receiving an invitation from the club’s owner to give a blessing at their King Power Stadium in Leicester. He is also giving away holy cloths to bring luck to the team.