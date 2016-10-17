Liverpool's Henderson eyes Mourinho revenge for 2014 loss

Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Chelsea - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 11/5/16 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during the lap of honour at the end of the match Reuters / Andrew Yates

(Reuters) - Victory over Manchester United in Monday's Premier League clash would "put to bed" bitter memories of Liverpool's defeat to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea two years ago, midfielder Jordan Henderson has said.

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho led the London club to a 2-0 Premier League win at Anfield in April 2014 to derail Liverpool's hopes of first English top flight title since 1990, with Manchester City ultimately taking the crown.

"He is a world‑class manager and he has shown that in the clubs he has been at," Henderson said of Mourinho, now in charge of Manchester United.

"The way they played that game was very clever from Jose. We were on fire at the time and the way they played the game, very slow, sitting in,"

"They made it very difficult – throw-ins, goal-kicks, they were taking forever and that got everyone worked up in the stadium and it worked to their advantage... It had a big impact on us winning the league. I will never really forget that."

"So Monday will be a big occasion, if we can keep performing the way we are and win, to sort of put that to bed."

Liverpool, who are three points ahead of United in the table, knocked United out of the Europa League last season but have not beaten them in domestic competition since March 2014.

The England international said Liverpool were ready to tackle anything thrown at them at Anfield.

"It will be a tough game. United are a good team who have some very good players and a top manager. We need to be ready and prepared for anything that is thrown at us," he added.