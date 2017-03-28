FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liverpool's Lallana out with thigh injury: reports
#Sports News
March 28, 2017 / 7:35 PM / 5 months ago

Liverpool's Lallana out with thigh injury: reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - England v Lithuania - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group F - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 26/3/17 England's Adam Lallana reacts after being fouled Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

(Reuters) - Liverpool's England midfielder Adam Lallana could be out for up to a month after suffering a thigh injury on international duty, British media reported on Tuesday.

He played 66 minutes of England's 1-0 friendly loss away to Germany last week before a fine display in Sunday's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win at home to Lithuania, when he is reported to have suffered the injury although he did finish the match.

Lallana has played in 27 of Liverpool's 29 Premier League games this season, scoring seven goals, and his absence is likely to be keenly felt as Juergen Klopp's side look to cement a top-four finish during the remainder of the season.

Liverpool are in fourth place on 56 points, four clear of fifth-placed arch-rivals Manchester United, who have two games in hand in the race for Champions League qualification.

Lallana's first game on the sidelines will be Saturday's Merseyside derby at home to Everton.

Liverpool were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters about Lallana's injury.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris

