Liverpool's Mignolet keen to return for Man United clash

Britain Football Soccer - Derby County v Liverpool - EFL Cup Third Round - iPro Stadium - 20/9/16 Liverpool's Simon Mignolet warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

(Reuters) - Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is itching to return to the team for the Premier League match against arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Monday.

Manager Juergen Klopp has preferred Loris Karius for the last three games, but erratic performances from the 23-year-old German have prompted calls for Mignolet to be restored to the starting line-up.

"I didn't play the last two weeks and I don't want it to be any longer. I look at it positively. I hope to play against United. I still feel confident because of my good league start," Mignolet told reporters.

"Against Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester I have been important for the team by making some good saves. I have the advantage that the game against United is on Monday so I can have a full preparation," the Belgian added.

"I don't know what the coach will decide. I can just prepare myself 100 percent. Whether I play or not, nothing will change my match preparation."

Fourth-placed Liverpool have won their last four league games. United, sixth in the table, won both league meetings between the sides last season.