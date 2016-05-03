FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
May 3, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

FIFA extend Sakho's anti-doping ban to worldwide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The FIFA logo is seen at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

(Reuters) - Liverpool and France defender Mamadou Sakho’s 30-day suspension for failing an anti-doping test has been extended worldwide by world soccer’s governing body FIFA.

The 26-year-old was banned for 30 days by European football governing body UEFA after testing positive for an illegal substance following Liverpool’s Europa League tie against Manchester United on March 17.

The new suspension covered all games, including domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures, FIFA said in a statement, and came on top of UEFA’s original European ban.

France’s RMC radio reported in April that the center back had tested positive for a fat-burning substance.

His suspension is provisional on an investigation by UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body, which is yet to announce the date of his hearing.

Sakho chose not to challenge the results of his original positive test and did not ask for an analysis of his B sample.

The player, who has featured in 34 games for Liverpool in all competitions this season, was dropped by the club as soon as it was informed of the investigation by UEFA.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
