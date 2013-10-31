FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coutinho in line for Liverpool return
October 31, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

Coutinho in line for Liverpool return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring against Thailand's national team during their friendly soccer match at Ratchamangkala Stadium in Bangkok, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

(Reuters) - Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is in line for a return to action for his side’s top of the table clash against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Brazilian needed surgery on his shoulder following a challenge with Swansea City’s Ashley Williams in mid-September.

“He’s been given the all clear by the specialist to come in,” manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

“He’s been training for the last few weeks, so he’ll come back into the squad.”

Left back Jose Enrique is a doubt, however, having missed the draw against Newcastle United and the win over West Bromwich Albion with a knee injury.

Liverpool are third in the league with 20 points, two behind Arsenal and level on points with Chelsea.

Reporting by Josh Reich; editing Martyn Herman

