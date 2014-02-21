FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
England's Johnson back in Liverpool squad
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 21, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

England's Johnson back in Liverpool squad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Liverpool's Glen Johnson (L) challenges Everton's Ross Barkley during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - England right back Glen Johnson will return to the Liverpool squad after a month’s absence for the Premier League match at home to Swansea City on Sunday, the club’s manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.

Johnson’s return to fitness is a boost for England manager Roy Hodgson, who names his squad on Thursday for the following week’s friendly against Denmark at Wembley.

There were fears that Johnson was in danger of missing this year’s World Cup finals in Brazil when Liverpool ruled him out for an indefinite period with niggling groin and ankle injuries last month.

But Rodgers told a news conference: “He has felt as good as he has for a long time, which is great and he’ll come into the squad.”

Rodgers, who was manager of Swansea before joining Liverpool in June 2012, said that the Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva was “recovering very well” but was not ready to play on Sunday and nor was French defender Mamadou Sakho.

Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League, four points behind the leaders Chelsea.

With 12 league games remaining, the Merseysiders have the advantage over their title rivals of not being involved in any other competitions.

Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.