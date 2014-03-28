Sky's the limit for protesting Manchester United fans

A Manchester United fan waits for her team's English Premier League winners parade in Manchester, northern England, May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Unhappy Manchester United fans will hope manager David Moyes keeps his head up against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday so he can see the banner they plan to fly overhead calling for his dismissal.

Newspapers reported on Friday that a supporter group had raised 840 pounds ($1,400) to pay for a light aircraft to trail a banner proclaiming ‘Wrong One; Moyes out’ around the ground as teams emerge from the tunnel before kickoff.

The BBC reported a request for donations had been met “almost instantly”.

The words refer to another banner displayed inside Old Trafford since the manager arrived at the start of the season proclaiming Moyes to be ‘The Chosen One’ as Alex Ferguson’s selected successor.

That banner has had stewards placed behind it to keep fans away from it.

Not all supporters approve of the overhead gesture, however.

“I can understand their feelings but it is not the way I would do it,” United Supporters’ Trust vice-chairman Ian Stirling told BBC radio.

”He was the ‘Chosen One’ and we had Sir Alex Ferguson on the pitch at Old Trafford telling the fans to get behind him. The ‘Chosen One’ banner should not have stayed longer than the Chelsea game at the start of the season.

“We now have a ridiculous situation where stewards are guarding it.”

United, champions last season before Ferguson retired, are now seventh in the table and look unlikely to qualify for Europe unless they cause a major upset and win the Champions League.

($1 = 0.6019 British Pounds)