Factbox: Moyes's failure at United highlighted by the numbers

(Reuters) - David Moyes lasted as Manchester United’s manager for only 10 months but in that time he broke a host of unenviable records.

Here is the Scotsman’s ill-fated time as Alex Ferguson’s successor in numbers:

- Manchester United’s 57 points is their lowest total after 34 league fixtures since 1990-1991 (56).

- Moyes’s seventh-placed side won only one league game against the Premier League’s top six teams in 12 matches this season, a 1-0 home win against Arsenal in November.

- United, champions last season with 89 points, took just six points from a possible 36 against the top six teams.

- Their six home defeats in the league this season are more than the previous three seasons combined.

- This is the first time United will have finished outside the Premier League’s top four; it is also the first in 18 seasons that they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

- The 11 league defeats that David Moyes oversaw this season is their most in a season since 1989-90, when they lost 16 and Liverpool last won the title.

- Moyes’s team suffered 10 defeats in 22 matches in all competitions since the start of the year.

- It is the first season in which Liverpool and Everton have won home and away against United. Swansea City won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history.

- Should United finish the season in seventh place, that will be the lowest finish for defending champions since Blackburn Rovers finished in the same place in 1996.

- Having averaged 1.68 points this season in the league and scored just 1.64 goals per game, United are on course to suffer their most disappointing Premier League season. (The Premier League came into existence in 1992.)