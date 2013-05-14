Assistant manager Platt leaves Manchester City

Manchester City's manager Roberto Mancini (L) and his assistant David Platt instruct their team during their FA Cup soccer match against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON (Reuters) - Assistant coach David Platt has left Manchester City following the sacking of manager Roberto Mancini on Monday, the Premier League club said on their website (www.mcfc.co.uk).

“David was offered the opportunity to continue his work with us but has declined the invitation. He has decided to leave his role with his close friend Roberto Mancini,” City said.

“David has made a significant contribution to the club’s success since joining in 2010 and we wish him well with his career wherever that now takes him.”

Platt, 46, and Italian Mancini were team mates in Serie A at Sampdoria, then managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson, in the 1990s after the England midfielder had spells at Bari and Juventus.

Platt, who also played for Aston Villa and Arsenal, returned to Sampdoria as manager before taking charge of Nottingham Forest and then the England Under-21s from 2001 to 2004.