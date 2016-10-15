Double penalty woe for Man City as 100 percent home record falls

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v Everton - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 15/10/16 Manchester City's Nolito scores their first goal as Everton's Maarten Stekelenburg attempts to save Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

(Reuters) - - Manchester City squandered their 100 percent home record after Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero both had penalties saved by Maarten Stekelenburg in a 1-1 draw with Everton on Saturday.

City retained their Premier League lead but now only on goal difference from Arsenal after their dominance - they had 18 shots on goal to Everton's one - was dented by more problems from the spot as they have now missed half their penalties this season.

After Phil Jagielka had fouled David Silva just before halftime, De Bruyne's poor penalty was comfortably saved by the Dutchman and Everton cashed in when Romelu Lukaku hit City on the break in the 64th minute with his sixth goal of the season.

Jagielka then fouled substitute Aguero, only for the Argentine to miss his second penalty of the week following his failure for Argentina against Paraguay, but a Nolito header finally broke Everton's resistance in the 72nd minute.