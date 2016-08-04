FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Guardiola impact at Man City may take time - De Bruyne
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 4, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Guardiola impact at Man City may take time - De Bruyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Manchester City - Pep Guardiola Press Conference - City Football Academy - 8/7/16 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the press conferencePhil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne has warned it may take time for new coach Pep Guardiola to build a side and implement his playing style at Manchester City.

The 25-year-old midfielder is one of several City players who featured at Euro 2016 and the Copa America in the close season and he only returned to training on Thursday after an extended break.

"He's changing a few things," De Bruyne told Sky Sports television, referring to Guardiola. "I think tactically he's going to change a few things.

"Possibly yes (it will take time) especially with all of the late arrivals. It's tough to build a team when a lot of people are coming in late after the Euros and the Copa America."

Spaniard Guardiola left Bayern Munich at the end of last season to succeed Manuel Pellegrini as City coach.

City begin their Premier League campaign at home to Sunderland on Aug. 13.

Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.