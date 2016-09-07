FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sagna hands Guardiola fitness boost ahead of Manchester derby
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 7, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Sagna hands Guardiola fitness boost ahead of Manchester derby

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Bacary Sagna. Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 16/17 - 13/8/16. Reuters / Darren Staples

(Reuters) - Full back Bacary Sagna says he is fit to play for Manchester City in Saturday's Premier League derby against Manchester United after sustaining a hamstring injury last month.

The 33-year-old Frenchman, who featured in City's opening league game of the season against Sunderland last month, has missed the club's last two matches but hopes to be part of manager Pep Guardiola's plans at Old Trafford.

"I feel good. I had to rest a bit because I had a little tear on one of my hamstrings," Sagna told the club's website (www.mancity.com).

"I had a long season last year, so I need to take care of my body, but today I feel great.

"I am looking forward to Saturday. I am going to be giving my maximum in the training sessions to feel as fit as possible, then the manager might have to make some choices."

Sagna believes City have the experience to take control of the match.

"We're going to try to dictate the game. Every single day we're learning more and more but we're all focused to look forward," Sagna added.

"We're going to have to go through games like Saturday, compete every single game. As players we have to push ourselves. We have good competition between us."

City sit above United on goal difference at the top of the standings after both sides won their first three league games.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.