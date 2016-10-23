Brilliant Thomas defends CIMB Classic title in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR Justin Thomas fired a final round eight-under-par 64 to overturn a four-shot deficit at the start of the day and successfully defend his CIMB Classic title in Malaysia on Sunday.
- Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League on goal difference after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola's side, who began the season with 10 straight victories, have now gone five games without a win in all competitions, equaling the Spaniard's worst run as a manager.
It could have been even worse for City after they gifted Southampton the lead when a wayward pass from John Stones put Nathan Redmond in on goal after 27 minutes.
Moments later Stones thought he had atoned by bundling the ball into the net but his goal was disallowed for a Sergio Aguero offside. Guardiola reacted to the poor first half by replacing De Bruyne with Kelechi Iheanacho, who made an immediate impact by scoring from close range after Fernandinho found Leroy Sane with an exquisite crossfield pass.
Saints remained a threat on the break and Claudio Bravo saved well from Charlie Austin on 74 minutes while Aguero went close at the other end, where Raheem Sterling was a constant threat as City pushed for the elusive winner.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson)
HONG KONG Australia's Minjee Lee held on in a dramatic finish to clinch her third career win on the LPGA Tour after securing a one-stroke victory at the LPGA Blue Bay on Hainan Island on Sunday.
DOHA A worker has died in a "work-related fatality" at the site of a 2022 World Cup stadium in Qatar, the country's World Cup organizing body said late on Saturday.