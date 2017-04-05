FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Manchester City's owners buy Uruguay's Atletico Torque
#Sports News
April 5, 2017 / 6:36 PM / 4 months ago

Manchester City's owners buy Uruguay's Atletico Torque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City's owners have added to their global portfolio of soccer clubs by acquiring the Uruguayan side Atletico Torque, City Football Group (CFG) said on Wednesday.

"The investment in CA Torque enables our organization to build on existing connectivity in Uruguay and helps to expand the options for identifying and developing local and South American talent," a statement on City's website said.

City Football Group (CFG) have also entered into a collaboration agreement with Atletico Venezuela of the Primera Division of Venezuela.

CFG already own MLS club New York City and Melbourne City in Australia's A League. They also have a stake in Japan's Yokohama F Marinos in the J League.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis

