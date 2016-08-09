FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Soccer: Ferdinand backs Pogba to handle record transfer fee

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Portugal v France - EURO 2016 - Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 10/7/16France's Paul Pogba in actionKai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

(Reuters) - Rio Ferdinand is confident Paul Pogba will cope with the pressure of his world record transfer fee after completing his move to Manchester United on Tuesday.

United spent 89 million pounds ($115.6 million) to bring the France midfielder back to the club from Juventus, and his former team mate Ferdinand believes the France international can handle the pressure.

"Paul is a huge talent and someone with the personality to handle that price tag," Ferdinand told the BBC.

"Paul's character means he will deal with being such a big investment, so that won't be a problem.

"He will relish the responsibility on his shoulders of bringing medals and trophies to the club," he added. "That won't faze him at all."

United have paid for allowing Pogba to leave for Juve in 2012, but Ferdinand is confident the 23-year-old can make up for lost time.

"It was a mistake to let him leave but bringing him back is a statement of intent," added the former England central defender who joined United for a then British record fee of 29.1 million pounds in 2002.

"He is going to be a top player for years to come and he will make a big difference to United's title chances."

Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond

