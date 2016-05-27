Mourinho is United's biggest ever signing: former CEO Kenyon

Chelsea's CEO Peter Kenyon attends the International Football Arena (IFA) meeting at FIFA headquarters in Zurich November 10, 2008.

LONDON (Reuters) - Jose Mourinho is the biggest signing Manchester United have ever made, former United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon said on Friday.

Kenyon, who now works as an advisor for Champions League finalists Atletico Madrid, was the man who first brought Mourinho into soccer as Chelsea manager in 2004.

"When I appointed him I was looking for someone who could bring a winning mentality to what was already a good team," he told Sky Sports.

"What Jose brought was a winning mentality and that led to Chelsea winning their first title in 50 years that season. That's the ability he has.

"He makes good players better. Everybody talks about new signings but the current players at Manchester will be better under Jose Mourinho.

"They'll get a coach who brings new techniques, new developments and forward thinking.

"I think he'll have an immediate impact. It's United's

biggest ever signing."

Kenyon, who worked for United from 1997 to 2003 before joining Chelsea, believes the Portuguese is "a perfect fit" for the Old Trafford club.

"It's exactly what he needs, a big club, and that's what he's got," he added.

"It shows real aspiration on the part of United and it's incredibly exciting to have him back in the Premier League."