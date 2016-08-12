FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Soccer: Rivals are scared of title talk, says Mourinho
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 12, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

Soccer: Rivals are scared of title talk, says Mourinho

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Football Soccer Britain - Manchester United v Everton - Wayne Rooney Testimonial - Old Trafford - 3/8/16 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

(Reuters) - Jose Mourinho has accused Manchester United's Premier League rivals of playing a "defensive game" ahead of the coming campaign but is making no secret of his side's own title aspirations.

United recruited Mourinho to replace Louis van Gaal only six days after the Dutch manager won the FA Cup in May and have backed their manager extravagantly in the transfer market.

United paid a world-record transfer fee to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus, having already recruited Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan during an ambitious window.

"Man United has to say on day one that we want to win the title," Mourinho told journalists on Friday. "Many more think the same way as us but they're afraid to say it and prefer to play a defensive game in words.

"That's not our way," he added. "I don't think that's Manchester United. I think Manchester United have to say we want to win the title.''

United defeated champions Leicester City 2-1 in last Sunday's Community Shield at Wembley and will look to assert their title credentials in their opener away at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Neil Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.