Pogba says he was destined to return to United

Football - Juventus - Etihad Stadium visit - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England - 14/9/15 Juventus' Paul Pogba during the visit Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTS12LN

(Reuters) - Paul Pogba believes it was his destiny to return for a second spell at Manchester United and says he has unfinished business with the club.

The France mid fielder rejoined the Old Trafford team from Italian champions Juventus for a world record fee of 89 million pounds ($115.76 million) this week, signing a five-year contract with the club he left in 2012 for Serie A.

"I've come back home, I'm happy...it's just a great feeling," the 23-year-old Pogba told United's in-house TV channel on Tuesday.

"I would say it's destiny ... I didn't finish what I started here so I think I came here to finish it."

Pogba won four Serie A titles and two Italian Cups during his time with Juve.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (L) challenges Stoke City's Marc Wilson (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, January 31, 2012. Phil Noble/File Photo

"First of all (we must) win the league for the first time with United because I hadn't won the league when I left," he said. "The Champions League of course, and personally, one of my dreams is to win the Ballon d'Or."

The latest of manager Jose Mourinho's new signings follows defender Eric Bailly, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and mid fielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan into United.

"I spoke with a lot of players (who played under Mourinho) when he was at Real Madrid," Pogba said.

"I spoke with him a few times and he gave me energy, he gave me positivity. So I was thinking 'why not?'. I'm sure he can make me improve and make me a better player and a better person."

United, who beat Premier League champions Leicester City 2-1 in the Community Shield at Wembley at the weekend, begin the new campaign on Sunday with a trip to Bournemouth.

($1 = 0.7688 pounds)