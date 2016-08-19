World record buy Pogba starts for Man Utd v Southampton

Football Soccer Britain - Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 19/8/16 General view of a scarf featuring Manchester United's Paul Pogba outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Paul Pogba, the world's most expensive player, will make his second debut for Manchester United against Southampton on Friday after being named by coach Jose Mourinho.

United have spent 89 million pounds ($116.91 million) to bring the France midfielder back to the club from Juventus following his departure for Italy in 2012.

Pogba was suspended for last week's Premier League opener at Bournemouth.

His first league debut for United came in January 2012 when he came on as a substitute in a 2-0 victory against Stoke City.

Pogba looks set to play in a midfield two in a 4-2-3-1 formation alongside Marouane Fellaini, behind attacking quartet Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.