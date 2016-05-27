Mourinho and Guardiola set for first faceoff in Beijing

Coach Jose Mourinho (R) and Josep Guardiola shake hands before the start of their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, April 16, 2011.

LONDON (Reuters) - The new managers of Manchester United and Manchester City will face an early confrontation when the teams meet in a friendly in Beijing on July 25.

Jose Mourinho, officially confirmed as United boss on Friday, and old adversary Pep Guardiola, who is replacing Manuel Pellegrini at City, will renew hostilities in the pre-season International Champions Cup.

There was little love lost between the pair when Mourinho was in charge at Real Madrid and Guardiola led Barcelona.

The rivalry is likely to be just as fierce when United attempt to make up ground on their neighbors, who have finished above them in the Premier League for the past three seasons.

This term City were only ahead on goal difference but pipping United to fourth position meant they took the final Champions League qualifying place.

United won the FA Cup last weekend but the final proved to be manager Louis van Gaal's swansong, his dismissal coming two days later.

The first game of their pre-season tour to China is against Borussia Dortmund in Shanghai on July 22.

United, as FA Cup holders, take on Premier League champions Leicester City in the annual Community Shield game at Wembley on Aug. 7.

Before that Mourinho will have an early date in the Old Trafford dugout when he takes charge of an England XI in a charity game for Soccer Aid against a Rest of the World XI on June 5.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri will be in opposition that day as manager of the World XI that is due to include former Brazilian greats Ronaldinho and Cafu.

Next season's Premier League fixtures are being announced on June 15.