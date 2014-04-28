FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mourinho denies FA misconduct charge
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 28, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Mourinho denies FA misconduct charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chelsea's manager Jose Mourinho gestures during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho denied on Monday a Football Association (FA) charge of misconduct and requested a non-personal hearing in relation to comments made after his side’s shock defeat against Sunderland on April 19.

The FA said a date for the hearings of Mourinho and assistant coach Rui Faria, who has admitted two charges of misconduct and also requested a non-personal hearing, had yet to be set.

Mourinho sarcastically congratulated referee Mike Dean and Mike Riley - the head of the refereeing body - after the 2-1 defeat against relegation-threatened opponents which ended Mourinho’s 77-game unbeaten league record at Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese, whose side are second overall and still in the title chase, described Dean’s performance as “unbelievable” and “fantastic” before suggesting Chelsea had been continually disadvantaged in the title race by refereeing decisions.

“Congratulations to Mike Riley, because he’s the referees’ boss,” Mourinho had said.

“What they are doing during the whole season is fantastic, especially in the last couple of months, especially in matches involving the teams that were in the title race - it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Rui Faria was sent to the stand after he confronted Dean following the referee’s awarding of Fabio Borini’s match-winning penalty.

Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.