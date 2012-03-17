FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Reaction to Fabrice Muamba's collapse
March 17, 2012 / 11:54 PM / 6 years ago

Factbox: Reaction to Fabrice Muamba's collapse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba was critically ill in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during the FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Players, clubs and fans showed their support for Muamba on Twitter.

Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp:

“Praying for Fabrice Muamba. A very very sad day. Hope the young lad pulls through.”

Arsenal captain Robin van Persie:

“I‘m so sad about what happened to Fabrice Muamba today. Played with him 4 a couple of years. What a great guy. Always a smile on his face.”

Former Bolton goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi:

“All our hearts with Fabrice Muamba, one of my closest friends at Bolton.. Im shocked, wishing him a fast recovery.”

Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo dedicated his side’s 5-0 win over Fiorentina to Muamba:

“He’s our colleague, we pray he gets well soon.”

Barcelona midfielder and former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas:

“My thoughts are with Fabrice and his family. Stay strong mate. Our prayers are with you.”

Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney:

“Hope fabrice muamba is ok. Praying for him and his family. Still in shock.”

Tottenham defender Kyle Walker, who scored in the match against Bolton to make it 1-1:

“Doesn’t matter who you support..Doesn’t matter if you aren’t a football fan. Doesn’t matter if you aren’t religious..Pray for Fabrice Muamba.”

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany:

”Critically ill and intensive care“ I really hope that this nightmare will be soon over and I wish for Fabrice Muamba to recover fully.”

Former Chelsea and Germany midfielder Michael Ballack:

“We want to send our prayers to Fabrice Muamba, his family, his friends and all at Bolton Wanderers.”

Editing by Tom Pilcher

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.