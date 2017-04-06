FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Soccer: Lingard signs new long-term Man United contract
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 6, 2017 / 5:53 PM / 4 months ago

Soccer: Lingard signs new long-term Man United contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Middlesbrough v Manchester United - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 19/3/17 Manchester United's Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their second goal Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic

(Reuters) - Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2021, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.

Lingard, who will earn up to 100,000 pounds ($124,650) a week according to British media reports, has an option to extend the deal by a further year.

"Manchester United has always been a big part of my life," Lingard said in a club statement.

"I have been with the club since the age of seven and I feel great pride every time I pull the shirt on."

The 24-year-old broke into the United first team under previous manager Louis van Gaal and has gone on to make 70 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals.

Three of those have come at Wembley, with the winger netting the winner in last season's FA Cup final. He also scored against Leicester in the Community Shield and against Southampton as United won the League Cup in February.

"He has good intelligence which, when combined with his energy and ability, makes for a player with a great future ahead of him," United manager Jose Mourinho said.

($1 = 0.8022 pounds)

Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Neil Robinson

