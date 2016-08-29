FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Winning run ahead of Manchester derby important for United: Rooney
August 29, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Winning run ahead of Manchester derby important for United: Rooney

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 27/8/16. Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

(Reuters) - Manchester United's unbeaten start to the Premier League has helped the club build momentum before the derby clash against Manchester City, striker Wayne Rooney has said.

Marcus Rashford slotted in a winner in stoppage time against Hull City last weekend to ensure that Jose Mourinho's side were tied at the top of the Premier League on nine points after three league games.

However, Rooney, who scored in United's 3-1 victory against Bournemouth in their opening league game, urged his team not to take their foot of the pedal against City, who also remain unbeaten this season.

"It's early but you want to try to build momentum and especially going into the international break," Rooney told British media.

"To go there with three wins is important and with the next game being Man City it was a big win for us, even though it's so early in the season.

"We know whatever happens against City isn't going to define the season but it's always nice to go into that break with the three wins."

Mourinho and City manager Pep Guardiola will renew their rivalry when the two Manchester clubs meet on Sept. 10 at Old Trafford, and Rooney said there was an air of excitement ahead of the eagerly anticipated clash.

"It's a game players, staff, media, fans, everyone will be looking forward to," he added. "It's a Manchester derby but also with Jose and Pep Guardiola at Man City.

"It's exciting for everyone and exciting to play in."

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

