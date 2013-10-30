FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwich's Snodgrass released from hospital
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 30, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Norwich's Snodgrass released from hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Norwich City's Robert Snodgrass is stretchered off during their English League Cup fourth round soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

(Reuters) - Norwich City forward Robert Snodgrass has been released from hospital after being knocked out during his side’s 4-0 League Cup defeat by Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Scotland international suffered concussion after a clash of heads with United defender Rafael during the second half, and was carried off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment on the pitch.

He was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons before being released.

Manager Chris Hughton said he would be assessed before a decision is made over his fitness for Norwich’s clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

Winger Nathan Redmond is also in doubt after coming off with a hip injury.

Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.