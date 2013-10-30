Norwich's Snodgrass released from hospital

Norwich City's Robert Snodgrass is stretchered off during their English League Cup fourth round soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

(Reuters) - Norwich City forward Robert Snodgrass has been released from hospital after being knocked out during his side’s 4-0 League Cup defeat by Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Scotland international suffered concussion after a clash of heads with United defender Rafael during the second half, and was carried off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment on the pitch.

He was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons before being released.

Manager Chris Hughton said he would be assessed before a decision is made over his fitness for Norwich’s clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

Winger Nathan Redmond is also in doubt after coming off with a hip injury.