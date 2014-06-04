FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
England's Oxlade-Chamberlain to have knee scan
June 4, 2014 / 10:39 PM / 3 years ago

England's Oxlade-Chamberlain to have knee scan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 4, 2014; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; England midfielder Alex Chamberlain Oxlade (15) controls the ball past Ecuador midfielder Carlos Gruezo (23) during the second half at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI (Reuters) - England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will have a scan on his knee on Thursday after picking up an injury in the 2-2 draw with Ecuador in a World Cup warm-up match on Wednesday.

“We have our fears there might be some ligament damage and a scan is required,” England manager Roy Hodgson told a news conference at the Sun Life stadium.

Oxlade-Chamberlain hobbled off just past the hour mark after Ecuador’s Carlos Gruezo rolled on to his knee having kicked the back of the Arsenal player’s right foot in a poor challenge.

“His knee buckled under the challenge as the player turned into him,” Hodgson added.

“He’ll have a scan tomorrow, I’d imagine. When we’ve had the scan, we’ll know more.”

The 20-year-old, playing his first match since late April due to a groin problem, was one of England’s most dangerous players in their penultimate friendly before the World Cup.

Reporting by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond

