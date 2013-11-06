FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guedioura injury blow for Crystal Palace
November 6, 2013 / 6:05 PM / 4 years ago

Guedioura injury blow for Crystal Palace

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Crystal Palace midfielder Adlene Guedioura is out of action for at least six weeks with a punctured lung and two broken ribs, the Premier League club’s caretaker manager Keith Millen said.

The 27-year-old was carried off on a stretcher after colliding with West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Boaz Myhill in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at the Hawthorns.

“It doesn’t look good for him. He’s fractured two ribs and damaged his lung as well,” Millen was quoted as saying by the Croydon Advertiser.

”For cracked ribs you’re looking are around at least six weeks out. The trouble with cracked ribs is that you can’t exercise and you can’t get your heart and lungs going.

“Some injuries, you can keep your cardiovascular fitness up but with this injury you can’t do anything.”

Guedioura is suspended for Algeria’s World Cup playoff second leg at home to Burkina Faso on November 19 having played as a substitute in the 3-2 first leg loss in Ouagadougou last month.

He signed for Palace from Nottingham Forest as part of a large influx of players to Selhurst Park in the close season under former manager Ian Holloway, who left the struggling club last month, and has made four appearances this term.

Reporting by Mark Young, Editing by Ken Ferris

