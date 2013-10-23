FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. international Onyewu signs for QPR
#Sports News
October 23, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. international Onyewu signs for QPR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - United States defender Oguchi Onyewu has signed for Queens Park Rangers, saying he wants to help them get back into the Premier League.

“QPR are a club with huge ambitions to return to the Premier League and I wanted to be a part of it,” the 31-year-old American, who has been a free agent since leaving Sporting Lisbon at the end of last season, said on the Championship (second-tier) club’s website (www.qpr.co.uk) on Wednesday.

Onyewu, who has 68 caps and has spent time at AC Milan, Malaga, Twente Enschede and Newcastle United, has had problems with knee injuries in the past but said he was happy that QPR manager Harry Redknapp had faith in him.

“Harry believes I can come in and help the team out and when you’ve got the backing of the coach and his staff, ultimately that tells me that I’ve made the right decision to come here and try this new challenge,” he said.

Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
