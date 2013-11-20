FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Radebe consortium considering Leeds United stake
November 20, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

Radebe consortium considering Leeds United stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former South Africa and Leeds United soccer player Lucas Radebe kicks a ball as he is joined by Zakumi, the 2010 World Cup official mascot during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Davos kick-off at the congress centre in Davos, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

(Reuters) - Former Leeds United defender Lucas Radebe is part of a consortium that is considering buying a stake in the English Championship club, the South African said on Wednesday.

“Following recent speculation, I can confirm that I am part of a consortium which has submitted a preliminary indication of interest regarding the acquisition of a stake in Leeds United Football Club,” Radebe said in a statement on his website (www.lucasradebe.com).

”We hope to continue our recent discussions confidentially with the current shareholders and the Board.

“We would like the opportunity to explain both the substance of our proposal, and our strategy for working with GFH Capital to continue the re-building process at the club.”

Radebe made over 250 appearances for Leeds before retiring in 2005 and said he wanted to help return the club to the Premier League.

“Leeds United has a special place in my heart. Ever since I retired I have been considering ways to get involved at the Club - working at Board level with an equity interest would be the pinnacle,” he said.

The Yorkshire club, who reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2000-01, are owned by Dubai-based investment firm GFH Capital, which has sold more than half its 100 percent holding since purchasing the club from Ken Bates last year.

Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond

