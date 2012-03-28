FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Referee dishes out five red cards in dressing room
March 28, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 6 years

Referee dishes out five red cards in dressing room

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A referee sent off five players in the dressing rooms after a post-match brawl at an English League Two (fourth tier) game between Bradford City and promotion-chasing Crawley Town.

“I can’t believe this has happened,” Bradford manager Phil Parkinson, who had three players shown red cards after the 2-1 home defeat on Tuesday night, told the BBC.

“I have never been in a situation before where a ref has come into the dressing room, pulled players on one side and sent them off. He wouldn’t allow me in there.”

Six Crawley players and one from Bradford were booked during the match with Bradford’s Andrew Davies, who was sent off, now set for a five-match ban after being shown red cards twice previously this season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John O'Brien

