England's Rooney signs new long-term United deal

Manchester United's manager David Moyes (R) and player Wayne Rooney smile during a training session at the club's Carrington training complex in Manchester, northern England November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - England striker Wayne Rooney has signed a four-year contract extension that will keep him at Manchester United until June 2019, the Premier League champions said on their website (www.manutd.com) on Friday.

The 28-year-old Rooney, who left Everton for Old Trafford in 2004, had one year to run on his old contract.

“I am made up to be staying at United,” said Rooney, whose new deal will earn him up to 300,000 pounds ($499,800) a week, according to media reports.

“I am convinced that this is the start of another successful chapter in Manchester United’s history.”

United have struggled since David Moyes took over as manager in the close season and tying Rooney to a new contract will come as a relief after predecessor Alex Ferguson said at the end of last term that the player had asked for a transfer.

Moyes, who worked with Rooney at Everton, said: “With his ability, his experience and his desire to succeed, he is a vital part of my plans for the future and I‘m absolutely thrilled he has accepted the challenge”.

”I said last July that Wayne has an outstanding chance to be a true legend of this club’s long and rich history.

”He is just 42 goals away from overtaking Sir Bobby (Charlton) our record goalscorer and becoming the first United player to hit 250 goals for the club.

“These opportunities only come to special players and I‘m confident Wayne will set a new record that will take decades to reach. These are really exciting times for everyone connected with the club.”

MOYES BOOST

Rooney has made 430 appearances for United, scoring 208 times, and is fourth on the club’s all-time goalscorer list behind Jack Rowley (211), Denis Law (237) and Charlton (249).

At the end of last season, Rooney denied that he had requested a move but media speculation about his future intensified when Chelsea made a bid for him in the summer.

Moyes fought to keep the striker at United and Rooney has repaid his manager with 11 goals in 28 appearances this term.

“I am really excited to be a part of the club’s future and want to thank David Moyes and (executive vice-chairman) Ed Woodward for their belief and support in me,” said Rooney.

“The fans have always been a huge part of this club and the support they have given me since my debut against Fenerbahce has been amazing,” added Rooney.

United, who are languishing in seventh place in the Premier League, visit Crystal Palace on Saturday. They are 11 points away from the Champions League qualifying positions, although they are in the last 16 of this season’s competition.

United face Olympiakos for a place in the quarter-finals.

($1 = 0.6003 British pounds)