Five key facts about England captain Wayne Rooney

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney was named as the new England captain by coach Roy Hodgson on Thursday.

Here are five facts about the 28-year-old’s international career:

1) Rooney has made 95 appearances for England, scoring 40 goals and placing him joint-fourth with Michael Owen on the country’s all-time goalscorers list, nine behind Bobby Charlton’s record.

2) He made his debut as a 17-year-old as England’s then-youngest ever player in 2003, coming on as a substitute against Australia.

3) Rooney scored his first senior international goal against Macedonia in the same year to become the country’s youngest ever scorer.

4) He scored his first ever World Cup goal this year in Brazil, despite featuring in the 2006 and 2010 tournaments, in the 2-1 defeat to Uruguay before England bowed out without a win in the group stage.

5) The striker has captained England twice before and takes the armband permanently from Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, who retired from international soccer in July.