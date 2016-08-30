Raonic confident he has learned from Wimbledon final defeat
New York John McEnroe may not be on hand to offer advice this fortnight but Milos Raonic believes he is ready to go one better than Wimbledon and claim his first grand slam title.
Wayne Rooney will end his England career after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the striker said on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old made his announcement at a news conference ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday when he will set a new record for an England outfield player ahead of David Beckham by winning his 116th cap.
"Come Russia I feel that will be the time for me to say goodbye to international football, my mind is made up," said Rooney, who was reappointed England captain on Monday.
"I will just try to enjoy myself over the next two years," he added.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)
RIO DE JANEIRO A Rio de Janeiro court on Monday ordered the release of the jailed former top European member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Patrick Hickey, pending further investigation into charges that he took part in a ring to illegally sell tickets.
NEW YORK Third-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, a grand slam winner who has taken down world number one Serena Williams, would be judged by most standards as a serious threat to grab the U.S. Open title.