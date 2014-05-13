FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Government minister labels Scudamore emails unacceptable
May 13, 2014 / 11:40 AM / 3 years ago

Government minister labels Scudamore emails unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Liverpool's chairman Martin Broughton (L) sits with Premier League Chief Executive Richard Scudamore (R) before their English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Sexist emails sent by Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore were described as “completely unacceptable” by a British Government minister on Tuesday.

Scudamore was forced to apologize after a newspaper revealed details of emails he sent to friends that were seen by a female employee.

He faced accusations of hypocrisy and calls for punishment after having previously backed equality for women in soccer but the Football Association said on Monday that it was a matter for the Premier League to deal with.

“I found the content of those emails completely unacceptable and very disappointing particularly at a time when there is so much good work and progress being made promoting women’s sport,” Sports Minister Helen Grant said in a statement.

Reporting by Steve Tongue,; editing by Tony Jimenez

